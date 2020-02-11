Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

