Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 173,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 109,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,840 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $167.98 and a 12 month high of $231.98.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

