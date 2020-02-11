Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 29,110 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 164.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.