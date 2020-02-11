Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648,172 shares during the period. Front Yard Residential accounts for 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,040. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $589.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RESI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

