FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 60.0% in January

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.13. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,812 shares of company stock worth $345,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 1,406.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.