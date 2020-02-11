FY2024 EPS Estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Lowered by Analyst

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

OLCLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -0.13. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

