GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of GasLog worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GasLog by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth about $6,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GasLog by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 349,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. GasLog Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

GasLog Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.