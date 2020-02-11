Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Downgraded by VTB Capital

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was downgraded by VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OGZPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Gazprom PAO has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

