General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.00

Press coverage about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted General Motors' analysis:

GM stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

