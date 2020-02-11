Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 195.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.