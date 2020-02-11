Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Gayle E. Wilson Sells 21,720 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,843,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,811,724. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after buying an additional 194,791 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,103,000 after buying an additional 110,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

