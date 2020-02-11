Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

