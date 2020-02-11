Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.56, 296,928 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 270,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Danske raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.34 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,790 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

