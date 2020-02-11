Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,900 Price Target

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Independent Research cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) target price (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,340.05 ($57.09).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,181 ($55.00) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,428.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,273.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.