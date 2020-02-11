Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

GER traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. 14,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,355. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

