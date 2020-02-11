Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 8,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.80, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Earnings History for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit