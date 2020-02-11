Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 8,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.80, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

