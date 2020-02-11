Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.21

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 17828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Graco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,678,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,049 shares of company stock worth $17,158,571. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Graco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.