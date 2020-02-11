Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

GPRE traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 28,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $455.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.33. Green Plains has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $567,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $147,026.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,520.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,103 shares of company stock worth $3,718,288 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Earnings History for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit