Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

GPRE traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 28,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $455.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.33. Green Plains has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $567,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $147,026.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,520.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,103 shares of company stock worth $3,718,288 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

