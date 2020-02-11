Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million.

GPP traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,480. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 119.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

