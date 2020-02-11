GridCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $294.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $294.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and C-CEX. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,671,101 coins and its circulating supply is 398,018,069 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

