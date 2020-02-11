Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3,907.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,805 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,753,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $78,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,776,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

