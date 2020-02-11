Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 223.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,588 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 262.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 34.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 36,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,906. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

