Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 41,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 117,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. 27,028,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,969,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

