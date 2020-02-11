Grimes & Company Inc. Has $25.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2,177.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 54,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,500. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

