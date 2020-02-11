Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 538.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after acquiring an additional 527,421 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,681,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,662 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

