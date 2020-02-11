Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 2,942 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,632,000 after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,124. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

