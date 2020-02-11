Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

ABBV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

