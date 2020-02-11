Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after buying an additional 486,944 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 123.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after buying an additional 376,247 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.68. The company had a trading volume of 496,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.42. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

