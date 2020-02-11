Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 31,407 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,407 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $171.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,846. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.