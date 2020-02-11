Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

ASR stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.87. 1,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $137.06 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

