Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.
ASR stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.87. 1,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $137.06 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.
About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.
Read More: Dividend Achievers
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.