Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 322,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 343,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

