Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 162.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 318,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.