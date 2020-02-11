Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of HLNE opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $71.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 20.7% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after buying an additional 312,411 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $17,651,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $4,705,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 172.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 38,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

