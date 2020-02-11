Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $36,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.89. 30,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

