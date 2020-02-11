Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of FMC worth $23,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

NYSE FMC traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $70.62 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.