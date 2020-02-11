Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Stock Position Reduced by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

