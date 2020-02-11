Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,824.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003341 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $81,824.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,122.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02241652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.59 or 0.04490373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00741965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00839195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00115804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009966 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00697831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,678,063 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.