Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Hawaiian has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawaiian to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

NASDAQ HA opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

