Head-To-Head Comparison: Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) & Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 5.61% 15.40% 8.38% Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 17.16% 19.02% 3.80%

17.1% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pzena Investment Management and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 0 2 0 0 2.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.89%. Given Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Dividends

Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays out 159.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pzena Investment Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 3.89 $8.46 million N/A N/A Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit $1.39 billion 5.93 $223.42 million $2.63 19.59

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit beats Pzena Investment Management on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

