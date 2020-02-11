Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSII opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

