Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 174,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,442,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $139.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

