Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$5.00 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.69. 1,792,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,291. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. Hexo has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$11.29.

In other news, Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,181.24.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

