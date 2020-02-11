Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 273,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,576.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $105,485.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

