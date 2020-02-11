Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.
Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 273,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53.
In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,576.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $105,485.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
