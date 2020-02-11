Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $52,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

NYSE ABBV opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

