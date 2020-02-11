Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,091 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,296.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 59,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 97.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

M stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

