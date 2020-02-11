Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

