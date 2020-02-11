Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 729 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.19, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.91.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $934,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,252 shares of company stock worth $79,350,962 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.