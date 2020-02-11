Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 408,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 536.4% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

