Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ryder System by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

