Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,268,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,204,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

